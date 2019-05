నేడు నంద్యాలకు జనసేనాని పవన్ కళ్యాణ్... ఎస్పీవై రెడ్డి కుటుంబానికి పరామర్శ

English summary

Post the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Pawan Kalyan completely went into hiding. On certain issues, he released a press statement and confined himself to home. The other day a picture of Pawan surfaced on the social media. He looked lean but kept the long beard look intact.Finally is going to come out and Pawan Kalyan will be in Nandyal today.The Jana Sena chief will meet the family members of SPY Reddy. Pawan will also pay homage to the deceased MP. SPY Reddy died at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on April 30th. He contested as Jana Sena MP candidate from Nandyal. In the mid of election campaign, Reddy fell sick and later was shifted to Hyderabad for better medication.Due to age-related ailments, he breathed his last after being nearly four weeks in hospital.