YouTube
  • search
  • Live TV
ట్రెండింగ్ బీహార్ ఎన్నికలు US Election 2020 IPL 2020 Bigg Boss Telugu 4 ఎకానమీ Fact Check
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
వెంటనే సబ్‌స్క్రైబ్ చేసుకోండి  
ట్రయాంగిల్ లవ్‌స్టోరీ? జగన్‌ను కలవరపరిచిన గాజువాక హత్యోదంతం
View Sample
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ఏపీకి శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ: రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని సహా: కాంగ్రెస్ నేతలు సైతం: కృషికి మారుపేరుగా

    By
    |

    అమరావతి: రాష్ట్రావతరణ దినోత్సవాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని జాతీయ స్థాయిలో పలువురు ప్రముఖులు రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలు శుభాకాంక్షలను తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్‌నాథ్ కోవింద్, ఉప రాష్ట్రపతి ఎం వెంకయ్య నాయుడు, ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ, గవర్నర్ బిశ్వభూషణ్ హరిచందన్, కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ మంత్రి అమిత్ షా, ముఖ్యమంత్రులు శివరాజ్ సింగ్ చౌహాన్, బిప్లవ్ కుమార్ దేవ్, కాంగ్రెస్ సీనియర్ నేత శశిథరూర్ వంటి పలువురు నేతలు రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఆంధ్రులు కార్యసాధకులని ప్రశంసించారు. భవిష్యత్తులో మరింత పురోగమించాలని అకాంక్షించారు.

    ఏపీతో పాటు రాష్ట్రావతరణ దినోత్సవాలను జరుపుకొంటోన్న కర్ణాటక, కేరళ, తమిళనాడు, మధ్యప్రదేశ్, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్, హర్యానా, పంజాబ్ సహా కేంద్ర పాలిత ప్రాంతాలు పుదుచ్చేరి, లక్షద్వీప్‌, అండమాన్ నికోబార్‌ ప్రజలకు వారు గ్రీటింగ్స్ తెలిపారు. ఆయా రాష్ట్రాలన్నీ ప్రజాస్వామ్యానికి పట్టం కడుతున్నాయని, అభివృద్ధి పథంలో పురోగమిస్తున్నాయని చెప్పారు. కృషికి, సహృదయతకు ఏపీ మారుపేరుగా నిలిచిందని ప్రధాని అన్నారు. ఆంధ్రులు అన్ని రంగాలలోనూ రాణిస్తున్నారని పేర్కొన్నారు.

    PM Modi extended greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on state formation day

    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రావతరణ దినోత్సవ సందర్భంగా రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతున్నానని ప్రధాని చెప్పారు. ఏపీ మరింత అభివృద్ధి సాధించాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నానని అన్నారు. రాష్ట్రాభివృద్ధి కోసం అన్ని రకాలుగా సహకరించడానికి ముందుంటామని చెప్పారు. ఏపీ ప్రజలు పట్టుదలకు దీక్షాదక్థతకు, కార్యసాధనకు కేరాఫ్‌గా మారరని ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంసించారు. విజయవాడలోని రాజ్‌భవన్‌లో జరిగిన కార్యక్రమంలో గవర్నర్ బిశ్వభూషణ్ హరిచందన్.. అమరజీవి పొట్టి శ్రీరాములు చిత్రపటానికి పూలమాల వేసి నివాళి అర్పించారు.

    జీవిత భాగస్వామి కోసం వెతుకుతున్నారా? తెలుగు మాట్రిమోని లో - రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!

    మరిన్ని andhra pradesh వార్తలు

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh ram nath kovind narendra modi రామ్‌నాథ్ కోవింద్ నరేంద్ర మోడీ వైఎస్ జగన్

    English summary
    Wishing the people of Andhra Pradesh on this occasion, PM Modi tweeted, "Andhra Pradesh is synonyms with hard work and compassion. On AP's Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for their developmental aspirations.
    Story first published: Sunday, November 1, 2020, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2020
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X