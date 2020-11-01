ఏపీకి శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ: రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని సహా: కాంగ్రెస్ నేతలు సైతం: కృషికి మారుపేరుగా

Andhra Pradesh

oi-Chandrasekhar Rao

అమరావతి: రాష్ట్రావతరణ దినోత్సవాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని జాతీయ స్థాయిలో పలువురు ప్రముఖులు రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలు శుభాకాంక్షలను తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్‌నాథ్ కోవింద్, ఉప రాష్ట్రపతి ఎం వెంకయ్య నాయుడు, ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ, గవర్నర్ బిశ్వభూషణ్ హరిచందన్, కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ మంత్రి అమిత్ షా, ముఖ్యమంత్రులు శివరాజ్ సింగ్ చౌహాన్, బిప్లవ్ కుమార్ దేవ్, కాంగ్రెస్ సీనియర్ నేత శశిథరూర్ వంటి పలువురు నేతలు రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఆంధ్రులు కార్యసాధకులని ప్రశంసించారు. భవిష్యత్తులో మరింత పురోగమించాలని అకాంక్షించారు.

Warm wishes to people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on formation day. Let each state/union territory be an exemplar of peace and prosperity to make the country proud. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 1, 2020

ఏపీతో పాటు రాష్ట్రావతరణ దినోత్సవాలను జరుపుకొంటోన్న కర్ణాటక, కేరళ, తమిళనాడు, మధ్యప్రదేశ్, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్, హర్యానా, పంజాబ్ సహా కేంద్ర పాలిత ప్రాంతాలు పుదుచ్చేరి, లక్షద్వీప్‌, అండమాన్ నికోబార్‌ ప్రజలకు వారు గ్రీటింగ్స్ తెలిపారు. ఆయా రాష్ట్రాలన్నీ ప్రజాస్వామ్యానికి పట్టం కడుతున్నాయని, అభివృద్ధి పథంలో పురోగమిస్తున్నాయని చెప్పారు. కృషికి, సహృదయతకు ఏపీ మారుపేరుగా నిలిచిందని ప్రధాని అన్నారు. ఆంధ్రులు అన్ని రంగాలలోనూ రాణిస్తున్నారని పేర్కొన్నారు.

These states and the union territories represent India's rich cultural and geographical diversity. They have enriched the nation through their natural and human resources. I wish the people of these states & UTs a happy, healthy and prosperous future. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 1, 2020

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రావతరణ దినోత్సవ సందర్భంగా రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతున్నానని ప్రధాని చెప్పారు. ఏపీ మరింత అభివృద్ధి సాధించాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నానని అన్నారు. రాష్ట్రాభివృద్ధి కోసం అన్ని రకాలుగా సహకరించడానికి ముందుంటామని చెప్పారు. ఏపీ ప్రజలు పట్టుదలకు దీక్షాదక్థతకు, కార్యసాధనకు కేరాఫ్‌గా మారరని ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంసించారు. విజయవాడలోని రాజ్‌భవన్‌లో జరిగిన కార్యక్రమంలో గవర్నర్ బిశ్వభూషణ్ హరిచందన్.. అమరజీవి పొట్టి శ్రీరాములు చిత్రపటానికి పూలమాల వేసి నివాళి అర్పించారు.

Andhra Pradesh is synonyms with hardwork and compassion. People belonging to AP have gone on to excel in several fields. On AP’s Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for the their developmental aspirations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

Governor said #AndhraPradesh has tremendous potential for growth and is marching in the right direction towards the path of progress and development and wished the people of the State a bright future — Governor of Andhra Pradesh (@governorap) November 1, 2020

Warm anniversary wishes also to Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab & Tamil Nadu who also celebrate their Foundation Days on November 1 (along with most of the Union Territories). pic.twitter.com/xLQivYv3jr — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 1, 2020