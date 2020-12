పోలవరం నిర్వాసితులకు తప్పక న్యాయం చేస్తాం .. 2022 ఖరీఫ్ నాటికి నీరందిస్తాం : సీఎం జగన్

English summary

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inspected the construction work of the Polavaram project. As part of his visit to Polavaram, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that water would be provided through Polavaram by 2022 Kharif. Moreover, CM Jagan assured that justice would be done to the Polavaram settlers and hoped that all the financial problems created for the construction of Polavaram would be resolved.