రఘునందన్ ఇంటిపై పోలీసుల ఆకస్మిక దాడులు... తీవ్ర ఉద్రిక్తత...

English summary

Telangana: The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau, Telangana carry out searches against BJP leader and candidate in fray for Dubbaka elections, M Raghunandan Rao. The searches have so far led the investigators to Rs 18.60 lakh cash. It is note Dubbaka by-elections is scheduled to be held on the 3rd of November and seven days later the results will be announced.