నామినేషన్ విత్ డ్రా చేసుకోకుంటే జైలుకే .. ఎలమంచిలి ఎమ్మెల్యే బెదిరింపుపై పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు

English summary

Visakhapatnam district Elamanchili YCP MLA Uppalapati Ramanamurthy Raju alias Kannababu Raju has threatened Santosh, the son-in-law of the ward candidate nominated in the panchayat elections. MLA made phone threats that he would have to go to jail if the nomination was not withdrawn. The victims, who recorded the phone conversation, lodged a complaint with Rambilli police.