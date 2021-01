మాజీ మంత్రి భూమా అఖిల ప్రియ ఫోన్ల స్వాధీనం కోసం పోలీసుల యత్నం .. వాటిలో కీలక సమాచారం ?

English summary

It seems that the police who interrogated Akhila Priya have got some key evidence. Based on her call records, police identified Bhuma Akhilapriya as having spoken to Guntur Sreenu before the Boinapally brothers' kidnapping. Police believe that the seizure of the cell phones of Akhila Priya, the main accused in the case, could lead to more vital information. Police are making efforts to seize her cell phones in this order