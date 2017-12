ఒబామాకు ‘ఏపీ బ్రాండ్ అంబాసిడర్’ పూనమ్ కౌర్ ప్రత్యేక కానుక

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Recently Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced Poonam Kaur Lal as AP’s Brand Ambassador for handloom. The former Miss Andhra has been using every opportunity to promote handlooms. Recently Poonam Kaur has amazed everyone as she met former USA President Barack Obama and also handed a reward to him. Apparently, she met him at Obama Foundation’s assembly in New Delhi at the Hindustan Instances Leadership Summit. On behalf of Andhra Pradesh Government, Poonam handed Obama a handloom weaved costume.