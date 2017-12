రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్ నాథ్ అమరావతి టూర్ షెడ్యూల్ ఖరారు...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

amaravathi: President Ram Nath Kovind will be touring amaravathi in Andhra Pradesh on December 27. He will be the chief guest for 100th meeting of Indian Economics association (IEA) which is going to be held on Bible Mission campus in Acharya Nagarjuna University. Later, he will be hosted lunch at AP Assembly building in Velagapudi. Later, he will inaugurate fibre grid scheme in Vijayawada.