2018లో పబ్లిక్ హాలిడేస్ ఇవే...లిస్ట్ విడుదల చేసిన ఎపి గవర్నమెంట్

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The AP Government has released a list of public holidays next year. Holidays in 2018 These are ... January 14 - Bhogi, January 15-Sankranthi, January 16- kanuma, January 26- Republic Day, February 13- Mahashivaratri, March 2- Holi, March 18- Ugadi, March 25- Sri Ramanavami, March 30 - Good Friday, April 5 - Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti, March 14 - BR Ambedkar Jayanti, June 16 - Ramzan, August 15 - Independence Day, August 22 - Bakried, September 3 - Krishnastami, September 13 - Vinayaka Chaturthi, September 21 - Moharam, October 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 17 - Durgastmi, October 18 - Vijayadasami, November 7 - Diwali, November 21 - Miladun Nabi, December 25th - Christmas.