భీమవరంలో పురోహిత క్రికెట్ లీగ్ .. ఫైనల్ పోరు నేడే .. ఫోర్లు , సిక్సర్ లతో అదరగొడుతున్న అయ్యగా

English summary

The Purohit Cricket League is in full swing within the West Godavari district. Priests who usually carry out pujas chanting Vedic mantras are with fours and sixes within the state stage event organized in Bhimavaram. The league is held on the grounds of the native SRK Engineering College. The successful crew within the event can be awarded a prize cash of Rs 60,000. Organizers say that not solely AP but additionally two groups from neighboring Telangana are collaborating within the event. Priest cricket league buzz in Bhimavaram.