వాలంటీర్లపై డిప్యూటీ సీఎం పుష్ప శ్రీవాణి సీరియస్ , జగన్ మెచ్చుకున్న మరుసటి రోజే డిప్యూటీ సీఎం క్లాస్

English summary

AP Deputy CM, Tribal Affairs Minister Pushpa Srivani made sensational remarks on volunteers working in the state. Deputy CM Pushpa Srivani, who was present at the function to honor the volunteers in Kurupam, Vizianagaram district, openly expressed his impatience with several volunteers. Pushpa Srivani revealed that some volunteers were working against the government and campaigning against the YSRCP and CM Jaganmohan Reddy.