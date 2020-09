జగన్ మౌనం బద్దలైతే ఊడేదేంటి? - అమిత్ షాతో ఆ విషయమా? స్వరూపానంద మౌనమేల?: ఎంపీ రఘురామ

English summary

Narasapuram YSRCP rebel MP Raghuramrishnam Raju has once again launched a scathing attack on his own party and its leader YS Jagan. he made unexpected remarks on CM Jagan's visit to Delhi and Tirumala. The mp said that if the people were brave for the future it would not be the High Court and Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on the judiciary was not right to be dirty.