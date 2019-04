బాబాయికి బాసటగా రంగంలోకి దిగిన రామ్ చరణ్ .. చెర్రీ ఎంట్రీ తో జనసైనికుల్లో జోష్

English summary

Ram Charan has met Pawan Kalyan at his residence . Charan met Pawan in Vijayawada and extended his complete support to Janasena. Charan and Pawan talked about how to use the former's services for the party. Charan said to have agreed to take part in the campaign of Janasena.With only three more days left for the election campaign to conclude, Charan's entry is now expected to bring new boost to Janasena cadre. Already the likes of Naga Babu, Niharika have campaigned and Varun Tej is also likely to join to campaign for his father Naga Babu in Narsapuram. It's buzzed that Charan will be campaigning for Janasena on Sunday and Monday.