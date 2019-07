గులాంగిరీ చెయ్యను .. ఓటమి బాధ నుండి కేవలం 15 నిమిషాల్లో కోలుకున్నానన్న పవన్

English summary

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who was the chief guest of TANA's 22nd Conference said it took just 15 minutes for him to recover from the election defeat. Pawan also said it will take a lot of time to gain people's faith that can translate into votes."Many leaders from party thought we will win looking at the crowd who attended my meetings during election campaign. But I knew that all the people who were there will not vote for Jana Sena. I did ethical politics and so I lost. I'm not at all disappointed and I can wait patiently for some more time," said Pawan Kalyan.