టీడీపీ-టీఆర్ఎస్ ఒప్పందం: రేవంత్ 'రాజీనామా' స్కెచ్, అందుకే బాబు మౌనం?

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy, who defected from the Telugu Desam to the Congress in Telangana two weeks ago, has become an embarrassment for Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, due to the former’s flip flop on resigning from the Assembly and facing a by election at the earliest. Rahul Gandhi wants Revanth to face a fresh election, but the latter seems to be not ready.