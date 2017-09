ఏసీబీకే షాక్: బంగారం గుట్టలు, నోట్ల కట్టలు: విదేశాల్లో రిటైర్మెంట్ పార్టీ(పిక్చర్స్)

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Monday unearthed disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 500 crore from AP Town and Country Planning director Golla Venkata Raghu and his benami Nalluri Sivaprasad after raids in 23 different locations across the state on Monday.