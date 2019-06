అధికార పార్టీ అయినా వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే ధర్నా చేశారు .. జగన్ స్పందించారు .. ఎందుకంటే

English summary

Farmers have gone through a large scale concern with irrigation problems that have been undertaken under the Rallapadu project. This information was known to the MLC Magunta Maheedhar Reddy . He supported the farmers' legitimate demand and he went to the dharna with farmers. MLA Manugunta Reddy demanded to cancel the Govt given by the previous government to evict water from the Ralla padu project to the Kamadhenu project.Farmers were surprised by the MLA's participation in the dharna. They were happy that the ruling party MLA was supporting them. Jagan known about the issue and promised to solve the problem of farmers.