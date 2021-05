సబ్బం హరి మృతి టీడీపీకి తీరని లోటు.. లోకేష్,అచ్చెన్నలతో పాటు టీడీపీ నాయకుల దిగ్భ్రాంతి

English summary

Former MP and Telugu Desam Party senior leader Sabbam Hari has passed away. He has been undergoing treatment at the Visakhapatnam Hospital for the past few days after suffering from the corona epidemic.TDP leaders are shocked by the death of Sabbam Hari. Already, Chandrababu Sabbahari's death is a tragedy for the TDP that cannot be digested. Several TDP leaders, including Atchannaidu, Nara Lokesh and Devineni Uma, mourned his death.