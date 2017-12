నూజివీడు వైసీపీలో ముసలం... ఆరుగురు కౌన్సిలర్ల రాజీనామా!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Differences between two groups of Nuzvid YCP blown out. Recently 6 councillors of Ramisetty Triveni group were resigned. In Nuzvid Municipality out of 30 wards, 22 won by YCP and TDP won 8 wards. Automatically Municipal Chairperson was elected from YCP. But in YCP already Basava Revathi and Ramisetti Triveni groups are quarelling for the Chairperson post. At that point of time MLA Venkata Pratap Apparao was intervened and suggested them to take the Chairperson post two-and-half years each.