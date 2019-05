షాకింగ్ .. తెలంగాణా సీఎం కేసీఆర్ కాళ్ళు మొక్కిన ఎంపీ విజయసాయి రెడ్డి

English summary

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Telangana CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan for the first time. Jagan received a grand welcome from KCR and Jagan was accompanied by his wife, Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy and others.After welcoming Jagan, KCR took him inside the Pragathi Bhavan and in a special room, he introduced his ministers to Jagan. After this is done, Jagan had introduced Vijayasai Reddy and Rajampeta MP Midhun Reddy. Just when KCR was about to greet Vijayasai, the YSRCP leader bowed down to touch KCR's feet. Though none of the politicians present there reacted, it was quite shocking for the Telugu people who have watched it on the television. Later KCR offer sweet to Jagan on the grand victory in the Andhra Pradesh elections. Interestingly in this very meeting former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was also present. In 2014 elections, he won on behalf of YSRCP and later defected to TRS.