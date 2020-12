తూర్పు గోదావరిలో వింత జంతువు.. భయాందోళనలో స్థానికులు.. అధికారులు ఏం తేల్చారంటే...

English summary

A strange animal has created a stir in Alamuru and Kapileswarapuram in East Godavari district. Local farmers found the strange animal wandering in the village. Villagers said that a buffalo calf belonging to a farmer named Gopu Ramudu of Nawabpeta village was attacked and killed by a strange animal. The locals also said that for the last few days, tens of calves have been killed by a strange animal in Jonnada, Penikeru and Nawabupeta villages.