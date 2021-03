తెలుగు అకాడమీ విభజనపై ఏపీ ,తెలంగాణా ప్రభుత్వాలకు సుప్రీం కీలక సూచన

English summary

The Supreme Court directed the AP and Telangana state governments to come to a consensus between the two states on the disbursement of Telugu Academi employees, assets and debts. The bench said this during a hearing in the Supreme Court on the disbursement of Telugu Academi employees, assets and debts. The Supreme Court has said that if there is no consensus on the division of the Telugu Academi, an inquiry will be held. Issued notices to this effect.