ఏపీలో కబ్జాలపై కొరడా ... దేవుడిమాన్యాల ఆక్రమణలపై డ్రోన్ లతో సర్వేకి రంగం సిద్ధం

English summary

endowment lands in the state were subject to large-scale occupation. The AP government has decided to conduct a survey to identify encroachments on endowment lands. The Department of endowment will descend on the field to conduct a special survey by drones. Of the 22,000 temples, inns and monasteries under the endowment department, 4,09,229.99 acres were land and 67,525.06 acres were found to have been occupied for many years.