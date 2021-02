జగన్ కు అద్భుతమైన సలహా ఇచ్చిన స్వరూపానంద స్వామి ..ప్రతిపక్షాల విమర్శలకు చెక్ పెట్టే వ్యూహం

English summary

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan reddy went to Visakha Sharda Peetham and attended the anniversary. CM Jagan discussed with Swarupananda Swamy on a number of issues, including a good moment to set up the administrative capital at Visakhapatnam. He gave good advice to Jagan at that time. Swamiji, who had discussed with Jagan on the attacks on temples and the destruction of idols in the state, seems to have told CM Jagan that there was a need to set up a Hindu Dharmika Parishad. Swamiji also directed CM Jagan to hold a meeting of the peethadhipathi to resolve the issues facing the endowment department.