ఏపీ దెబ్బకు దిగొచ్చిన తమిళనాడు ... సంక్రాంతి సమయంలో బస్సుల వివాదం .. తెరపడిందిలా !!

English summary

The AP government has given a nod to the Tamil Nadu government. During the Sankranti festival, 5 buses belonging to AP were blocked by the Tamil Nadu government for minor reasons despite an inter-state agreement between the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. While the Tamil Nadu government stopped 5 buses belonging to APSRTC, the AP government together stopped 24 buses belonging to Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government was came down and discussed with AP officials .