సంచలనం: విజయవాడ కనకదుర్గమ్మ గుడిలో తాంత్రిక పూజలు?

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Is it True? In Vijayawada Kanakadurga temple Are the tantric pooja's running secretly during the half-night after the temple is closed? If this is true then who is worshiping these? Firstly, the devotees who consider it as rumors, but confirmation of police about this, they are aware that it is true. On December 26 midnight unknown priest doing a special pooja that visuals recorded by cc camera making a sensation now.