లక్ష్య సాధకుడు జగన్ .. ముఖ్యమంత్రి కొడుకు నుండి ముఖ్య మంత్రిగా జగన్ ప్రస్థానం

English summary

As AP CM YCP Chief YS Jagan's dream come true. YS Jagan is an Indian politician from Andhra Pradesh, who is the founder and leader of YSR Congress Party, and Leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly since 16 May 2014. He is the son of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He started his political career in Congress. After his father death he started odarpu yathra and he left congress party. then he established YSRCP . he fought in 2014 elections and defeat in that election. After that he went into public and started padayathra and gain the support of andhra people. At present he sweeped in the results and his dream as CM came true .