జగన్మోహనపురాలు కాదు వైయస్ జగన్మోసపురాలు... ఆ రేకుల షెడ్డులో మీరుంటారా జగన్ , సాయిరెడ్డి : టీడీపీ ఎటాక్

English summary

TDP leaders are incensed over the YSR housing scheme launched by AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide housing to the poor. TDP leaders Atchannaidu, Ayyannapatrudu and Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary countered that they were not YS Jagan Mohan Puras but YS Jagan frauding puras and asked whether Jagan and Sai Reddy would be in the sheds.