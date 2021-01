వైసీపీలా టీడీపీ గాలికొచ్చిన పార్టీ కాదు , వైసీపీ ఓటమి తధ్యం : పంచాయతీ వార్ పై టీడీపీ

English summary

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has been busy with video conferences with TDP leaders in the wake of the panchayat elections in AP. On this occasion, Chandrababu was angry on YCP. Chandrababu was incensed that TDP was not a party that came to the air like YCP. Reminding that the Telugu Desam Party has a history of four decades and the TDP in power for 22 years, Chandrababu directed the TDP workers to take the panchayat elections seriously. Chandrababu said that the defeat of the YCP in this election is imminent.