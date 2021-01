తిరుపతిలో టీడీపీ ధర్మ పరిరక్షణ యాత్ర భగ్నం, టీడీపీ నేతల అరెస్ట్ ; చంద్రబాబు ప్లాన్ కు జగన్ సర్కార్ చెక్

English summary

Andhra Pradesh politics is changing drastically. The steps taken by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the wake of the by-election for the Tirupati parliamentary seat have become interesting. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for a Dharmaparikshana Yatra in the Tirupati parliamentary constituency, saying attacks on temples continue in the AP. Chandrababu planned to garner public support through this trip .However, Jagan government checked Chandrababu's plan.