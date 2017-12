అమ్మవారి జాతరలో అశ్లీల నృత్యాలు! చేయించింది టీడీపీ నేతలు!?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

People of the Sringarayunipalem of Kirlampudi Mandal, East Godavari critisizing TDP Leaders on conducting uneventful programs in Ammavari Jatara. While jatara is going on some tdp leaders organized profane dances on two stages and they conducted bingo with playing cards. Local police also ignored this as the organizers are from TDP.