ఏపీ ప్రజల సొమ్ముతో తెలంగాణాకు లబ్ది చేస్తారా జగన్... అని ప్రశ్నిస్తున్న టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే

English summary

TDP MLA Satyaprasad shocking commenting that there are no permanent enemies and friends in politics. Will you reconnect with the BJP? In answer to that question, Satyaprasad said, "Nobody knows what happens in politics."The MLA, who has been criticized of the Jagan regime, has said that Jagan firiendship with the KCR is very dangerous . He said that it was not a right decision for the government to think about AP projects in Telangana. The TDP MLA alleged that Jagan is making decisions to benefit Telangana with AP people's money.