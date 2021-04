English summary

YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy made sensational remarks against TDP chief Chandrababu. Chandrababu reacted in his own style immediately after announcing that he was boycotting the Parishad elections in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Vijayasaireddy used satire on Chandrababu as a Twitter platform.Atchannaidu countered to Vijayasaireddy. There will be a cold war of words over boycotting the election.