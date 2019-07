వైసీపి ప్రభుత్వం పై టీడిపి రివర్స్ ఎటాక్..! ఫ్యాన్ స్విచ్ తెలంగాణలో ఉందని ప్రచారం..!!

English summary

The claim that Chandrashekhar Rao is benefiting from the betrayal of the AP is strongly initiated by the Babu group. Our buildings have been given to them, and our water-conspiracy is going on. TDP chief Chandrababu's strategy appears to be that by incorporating each of these factors into the general election, they will be favored by the next election. Analysts say that it is right to go on this route as it is not possible to get a negative on Jagan Sarkar who came to power with an overwhelming majority.