టీడీపీ రాష్ట్ర కమిటీ ఏర్పాటు .. 219 మందికి స్థానం .. యువత ,మహిళలకూ ప్రాధాన్యం

English summary

TDP chief and national president Chandrababu Naidu announced the AP TDP state committee with 219 members. Chandrababu initiated changes in the party in an attempt to infuse new impetus in the party ranks with the TDP restructuring. The old system already in place in the party was abolished and the parliamentary party system was brought in. The Andhra Pradesh nationalCommittee and politburo was recently announced by TDP chief Chandrababu and now announced the state committee.