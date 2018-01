నిర్వాకాలు చూశాం: చంద్రబాబుకు ఐవైఆర్ ఘాటు లేఖ, తాంత్రిక పూజలపై

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Former Chief Secretary I.Y.R. Krishna Rao suggested the government should stop looking at temples as sources of revenue and think in terms of maximisation of the revenue from the temples. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday, he felt that looking the temples as revenue generation centres would lead to introduction of unnecessary rituals and pricing them abnormally making the common pilgrims un-happy as they may not have access to such rituals due to the cost factor.