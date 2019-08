టీడీపీ నేతకు చెందిన మూడు ఇళ్ళు ధ్వంసం ..నెల్లూరులో ఉద్రిక్తత

English summary

Zaheer, the Telugu Desam leader who lives in Venkateswarapuram in Nellore city, houses were demolished by the authorities. TDP leaders who got the information reached the spot and got into an argument with the authorities. They allege that this was a factional conspiracy. Two days before Chandrababu says the anarchic rule in the AP is continuing. Targeting tdp sympathizers is unacceptable because they simply did not vote for ycp. Yet we warn the government to stop such undemocratic actions. Tweeted. Chandrababu, he wants to prevent any further acts of anarchism, said that the attacks were a shame.