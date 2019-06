ఏపీలో డీజీపీ పదవి రావాలంటే ఓ సెంటిమెంట్ ఉందట .. ఏంటది ? ఏమా కథ ?

English summary

There is a sentiment to get DGP in the AP. Now everyone in the AP is talking about the sentiment. Now all the discussion is done on the building, as the people who have worked in the building have a chance to become a DGP. The NTR building has become a sentiment for DGPs. Police personnel will have an interesting debate over the NTR administrative building in Vijaywada, where the four of them are working in different departments. The debate takes place in the backdrop of the IPS who work in the NTR administrative building, where the DGPs are respectively. After the division of the state, NTR administration building is the fastest building constructed in Vijayawada. Since then, it has been possible for those in the building to become DGP.