Tirupati రుయా మృతుల సంఖ్యపై ప్రభుత్వం తప్పుడు లెక్కలు: కోర్టును ఆశ్రయిస్తాం: అంతా ఐదునిమిషాల్లోనే..!

#BreakingNews : Disturbing news emerging out of #Tirupati #RUIA Hospital. 13 patients critical after disruption in oxygen supply. Unconfirmed reports say over 10 dead. A patient inside gives an account in these 2 videos . Viewer discretion advised. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/Cfj0UXcerL

English summary

Govt have to take the responsibility for the deaths occured in Tirupati Ruia hospital due to lack of oxygen said the victims family members.