రేవంత్ మంచి నాయకుడు, లేకపోవడం నష్టమే, కానీ పార్టీ గొప్పది: టీటీడీపీ నేతల స్పందన

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After meeting with AP CM Chandrababu Naidu here in Amaravathi on Saturday TTDP leaders Peddi Reddy, L.Ramana, Motkupalli Narsimhulu, Sandra, Nama Nageswara Rao reacted on Revanth Reddy's sudden resignation issue. While talking to Media the leaders said that Revanth is a good leader, his resignation will impacts on TTDP, but Party is always great than individual leaders.