The show is not yet over guys!

Sooti Prashnalu, thootallanti answers tho, Part 2 is going to create sensation on Feb 10th. The Baap of all Episodes Part 2 promo is here 🔥#PawanKalyanOnAHA #UnstoppableWithNBKS2 PawanKalyan #PawanKalyanOnUnstoppable

▶️ https://t.co/qvNdeKR1nA pic.twitter.com/0aEaNzb4Ps