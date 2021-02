ఏపీలో వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకున్న వాలంటీర్ మృతి ... టీకా వల్లే అంటున్న బాధిత కుటుంబం

English summary

Pilla Lalitha, a 28-year-old woman, was found dead in Rentikota, Palasa Mandal, Srikakulam district. Parents are in tears that their child has died due to a vaccine defect. Eight volunteers, along with Lalitha from Rentikota, were vaccinated against corona. Since then everyone has had mild fever and headache symptoms. Lalitha had more of those symptoms so she stayed at home and took the tablets. Lalitha died though.