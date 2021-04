రాజు గారు మీరు మరీనూ , జగన్ కరోనా మీద దృష్టి పెట్టాలా.. బెయిల్ రద్దు ఆపుకోవాలా ? కింకర్తవ్యం ? :వర్ల సెటైర్లు

English summary

The matter took a crucial turn when Narasapuram MP and YSRCP rebel leader Raghurama Krishnam Raju filed a petition seeking revocation of AP CM Jagan's bail, which was accepted by the CBI court as worthy of hearing. TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah made interesting remarks on this. Satires were laid targeting Jagan. Now Jagan's focus would be on covid situation or bail revocation? what he will focus on, varla satires