అగ్రిగోల్డ్‌ వైఎస్‌ చైర్మన్ సదాశివ వరప్రసాద్‌ అనుమానాస్పద మృతి

English summary

Under mysterious circumstances, the vice chairman of Agri-Gold has been found dead. Going by the details, Immadi Sadasiva Varaprasad Rao was coming out of Secunderabad Railway station parking. He collapsed then and there. People who noticed him, did their best in bringing Varaprasad Rao into conscious and as their efforts went vein, they rushed him to the nearest hospital.The doctors who have examined Varaprasad Rao declared him as dead. The police have sent the corpse to post-mortem and then handed it over to the family members. Based on the incident, the police have registered a complaint and are said to be investigating the case.