అఖిలప్రియకు వెంకయ్య సాయమేమిటీ, నిధుల వరద పారేనా?

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Nandyal election has improved TDP's mileage in the state and this result has given a solution to many issues and problems prevailing in the state. Bhuma Akhila Priya also gained huge respect across the state, by getting her brother win from Nandyal constituency. Bhuma Akhila Priya is a young minister, but she has the greater responsibility to get the funds to the state, as a tourism minister.