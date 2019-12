ఆరోగ్యానికి సారా హానికరం .. ఆంధ్రరాష్ట్రానికి నారా హానికరం అన్న ఎమ్మెల్యే విడదల రజినీ

English summary

YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajani in the winter Assembly session recalled the statements made by the father of nation Gandhiji with respect to the liquor ban in the country. She told that reports say that in every second, one out of 20 deaths is because of consumption of alcohol. Many health journals say that consumption of alcohol leads to various problems in the health of an individual. She further stated that more people in the Telugu states are consuming liquor. She told that punishments and penalties should be laid to control and minimize the after effects of alcohol consumption. She told that YSRCP government is taking all the measures to prohibit alcohol in the state. .