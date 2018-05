Andhra Pradesh

oi-Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Posted By: Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy responded on Janasena president Pawan Kalyan's bus yatra.

Story first published: Monday, May 14, 2018, 13:54 [IST]

Other articles published on May 14, 2018