డ్రాకోనియన్ లాను రుద్దుతున్నదెవరు.. నీచ కుట్రకు సాక్ష్యమిదే : ఆ వీడియోతో చంద్రబాబుకు విజయసాయి షాక్

English summary

YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has taken to social media platforms to lash out at TDP chief Chandrababu, as well as TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. Yanamala was furious at the comparison of CM Jaganmohan Reddy to the brutal Draco king. Vijaya Sai Reddy has been accused of being a fake genius. He then posted a video of Chandrababu speaking and shocked Chandrababu that the nefarious conspiracy had been exposed.