పవర్ పోయాక బీసీలకు పదవులిస్తే ఎవరూ నమ్మరు చంద్రబాబు .. విజయసాయి సెటైర్

English summary

Recently, Vijayasaireddy satires on key positions in the TDP to BCs. Vijayasai said that Chandrababu had ousted the BCs in the days when he was in power. hen they were not in power now chandrababu giving posts and priority to BCs .Chandrababu, who did not focus on the development of the BCs in his regime and now doing politics with the name of BCs.