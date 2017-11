Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Inspector of Survey in Survey and Land Records Department, Vizianagaram district, Gedela Lakshmi Ganeswara Rao, who was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday for possessing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, was known for his misconduct and corruption. But ACB officials baffled that despite his unsavoury record, Ganeswara Rao was managed to get focal posts.